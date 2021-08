When talking about pro football, one of the main things all fans and NFL odds experts are always keen on watching is how out of the blue any player which is coming off a respectable season takes the plunge to establish themselves as the newest stars of the game. While there are players who are already bonafide all stars in their own rights, like Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Donald, DeAndre Hopkins and others, every season, players who are coming off a strong showing in the previous year might leap into stardom.