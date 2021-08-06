Cancel
Greenleaf, WI

‘Everything happens for a reason’: Greenleaf woman reaches dream of opening her own winery

By Erinn Taylor
wearegreenbay.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENLEAF, Wis. (WFRV) – Miranda Demske says her bestselling wine is called ‘Machine Shed Red.’. “That is a dry, red blend,” she told Local 5. Miranda never thought she’d already have a bestseller by Summer 2021. “I just kind of thought I’d move slowly, over a number of years,” she explained. “We’d get the vineyard going. After that we’d start producing, selling the grapes, slowly making the wine. It was not gonna be this soon.”

