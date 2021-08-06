Former board chair returns to charter school
BRADENTON — Visible Men Academy (VMA) added three new board directors during the charter school’s quarterly meeting July 14. The board unanimously approved the additions of Betsy Friedman, Dr. Janet Taylor and Roberto Villanueva, former board chair, to its ranks. The Bradenton K-5 charter school was founded in 2012 to provide boys with outstanding academic, character, and social education in a nurturing school environment, according to a press release.www.businessobserverfl.com
