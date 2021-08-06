Dale Eugene Kruithof, age 91 of Zeeland, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. He was born July 2, 1930, in Holland to Walter and Laura Kruithof. Dale owned and operated Auto Top Inc. for 30 years. He was a charter member of Calvary Reformed Church where he served as deacon and elder. His love for music led him to play trumpet in the American Legion Band from 1945 to 2021. Dale was also a member of the Church choir and Calvary Four Quartet. He served as president of Royal Park Condo Association for 28 years and was also on the board of Youth For Christ and The Exchange Club.