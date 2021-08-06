Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Dynamo Dresden, 1860 Munich win in German Cup; Bayern waits

Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — Dynamo Dresden and 1860 Munich reached the second round of the German Cup on Friday while Bayern Munich was forced to wait. Bayern’s game against Bremer SV was called off due to coronavirus infections among the fifth-tier team’s squad. Their game was rescheduled to Aug. 25.

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dynamo Dresden#Bayern Munich#Berlin#Ap#Bremer Sv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UEFAWorld Soccer Talk

Bayern Munich cup tie off, doubts in Dortmund after Covid cases

Berlin (AFP) – Bayern Munich have had their German Cup tie on Friday postponed after Covid-19 hit their fifth-tier opponents, while there are doubts at Borussia Dortmund where Julian Brandt and Thomas Meunier tested positive for the virus. The first round of the German Cup takes place this weekend without...
SoccerTribal Football

​Sergino Dest turns down Bayern Munich, Arsenal to fight at Barcelona

Barcelona star Sergino Dest has rejected a move away from the club this summer. The United States international had approaches from Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal, per ESPN. Every club that came in for Dest was told he had no interest in leaving the Catalan giants. Barcelona are hoping...
SoccerFanSided

Bayern Munich: Juventus remains in contention for Corentin Tolisso

With only one month left in the transfer window, Bayern Munich has a lot to do in terms of arrivals and departures. The German Champions will be looking to complete departures to make space for new signings. Corentin Tolisso is one of the few senior first-team players that could leave Bavaria in August.
SoccerFanSided

Bayern Munich: Torben Rhein ready to fight for place in first team

The pre-season has been far from ideal for Bayern Munich until now due to various reasons. Several senior players have missed three friendly games since they were given an extended break due to their participation in Euro 2020. In such a scenario, young players have been handed opportunities to get game time.
SoccerFanSided

Bayern Munich: Sarpreet Singh continues strong start with Regensburg

Sarpreet Singh’s loan spell at Jahn Regensburg is off to a great start. The Bayern Munich player received high ratings for his performance against Sandhausen. Singh registered one assist and five key passes in the 3-0 victory. WhoScored gave the 22-year-old a rating of 8.17 which was the fourth-highest rating on the Jahn Regensburg squad. SofaScore also had Singh at a high rating of 7.8.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Bayern Munich president Hainer warns Chelsea off Lewandowski

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer is adamant Robert Lewandowski isn't for sale. The Pole has been linked with Chelsea this summer. But Hainer told Goal: "He still has two more years on his contract. He will definitely play those with Bayern Munch. "I said it already a few weeks ago...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Released Bayern Munich defender Boateng offers himself to Man Utd

Released Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has offered himself to Manchester United. Boateng wants a move to United this summer, reports Calciomercato.com. The 32-year-old is reportedly "very disappointed" not to have found a club after leaving the Bundesliga side. Juventus, AC Milan, Lazio, Napoli and Roma are all reportedly interested,...
SoccerFanSided

Bayern Munich yet to make decision on future of Chris Richards

Bayern Munich is looking to sort out loan deals for young players in the coming week after senior players reported back for training. Chris Richards was also in line for a loan move away from the club, but Die Roten is yet to make a final decision on his immediate future.
SoccerFanSided

Bayern Munich: Marcel Sabitzer will be a smart acquisition

After weeks of inactivity in the transfer window, things picked up in Germany on Wednesday for Bayern Munich as several outlets confirmed the club’s interest in RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer. The Austrian midfielder has been tipped to leave the club this summer, but Leipzig is yet to hold concrete negotiations with interested clubs.
SoccerTribal Football

Napoli coach Spalletti delighted with victory against Bayern Munich

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti was delighted with their 3-0 win at Bayern Munich. Victor Osimhen scored two goals before the late Zinedine Machach curler in Munich. “I am satisfied with the performance, we are on the right track," Spalletti told the official Napoli website. “The fundamental thing today was to...
UEFAdailynewsen.com

Against Bremer SV: DFB Cup match rescheduled by Bayern Munich

The first round match in the DFB Cup between the five-league club Bremer SV and FC Bayern Munich has been rescheduled. According to the DFB on Thursday, the match will now take place on 25 August (8.15 pm in the F. A. Z. live ticker for the DFB Cup, on Sport 1 and Sky) in the Weserstadion in Bremen. Due to corona cases and subsequent quarantine measures at Bremer SV, the game originally scheduled for Friday had been postponed. The draw for the 2nd round of the DFB Cup will be drawn on 5 September in the Sportschau. < / p> < p class="atc-TextParagraph" > Meanwhile, VfB Stuttgart will have to do without Tanguy Coulibaly and Nikolas Nartey as well as attacker Sasa Kalajdzic in their cup match on Saturday against BFC Dynamo (15.30 clock in the F. A. Z. live ticker for the DFB Cup and on Sky). All three players have already tested positive for the coronavirus in the past week. In addition, the injured Silas Katompa Mvumpa, Chris Führich, Orel Mangala, Lilian Egloff, Naouirou Ahamada and Momo Cissé are missing. Captain Wataru Endo is also with the Japanese national team at the Olympic Games. < / p> < p class="atc-text paragraph" > Borussia Dortmund also had to cancel a planned public training session last Tuesday after defender Thomas Meunier and midfielder Julian Brandt tested positive for the virus. TSG Hoffenheim and Eintracht Frankfurt also recently registered an infection in the team.
UEFAsportingpedia.com

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Preview, Tips and Odds

Borussia Monchengladbach will begin the new Bundesliga campaign with a home match against last season’s champions Bayern Munich on Friday. Borussia finished last campaign on 8th spot with fourty-nine points narrowly missing the European slots, while Bayern comfortably triumphed with the title with a thirteen point gap to their closest challengers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy