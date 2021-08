This has not been the best couple of weeks for Orlando City. Since the start of July, the Lions have won twice in eight games and have had disappointing results against multiple Eastern Conference bottom-feeders, including Inter Miami and FC Cincinnati last week. The recent string of performances is definitely not due to the play of Orlando’s stars. Nani has maintained his MVP pace, tied for the league lead in combined goals and assists, while Mauricio Pereyra has started hitting his stride, controlling the tempo of most games, and flashing his elite vision — all while the defense continues to do a good job, even while battling injuries.