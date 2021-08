Back in April, FC Cincinnati majority owner Carl Lindner III confirmed that after Major League Soccer granted his club an expansion franchise in May 2018, the league requested that the new kids on the block join the league less than 11 months later. “Clearly our supporters were ready but this has been a bullet train and, you know, we did the best that we could with the MLS request to play that first year (in 2019),” Lindner said. “We had fun. I think our fans had fun and just being a part of MLS. But yeah, maybe we should have waited another year.”