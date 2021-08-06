Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Junction, CO

Pitiful One Star Reviews of Colorado’s Dinosaur National Monument

By Waylon Jordan
Posted by 
99.9 KEKB
99.9 KEKB
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

No matter what you do, there will always be that one person that has to find something to complain about. For your amusement, I not-so-proudly present these pathetic one-star reviews of Colorado's Dinosaur National Monument. Get ready to scratch your head. Before long you're going to wonder if the world...

kekbfm.com

Comments / 0

99.9 KEKB

99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction, CO
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Loma, CO
Grand Junction, CO
Lifestyle
State
Colorado State
City
Grand Junction, CO
City
Dinosaur, CO
City
Rangely, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinosaur Fossils#Colorado River#National Parks#Highway 139
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

ALERT: 1,000s of tarantulas soon to start crawling through Colorado

A tarantula rising is about to happen in Colorado, sure to shock unwitting campers in some parts of the state. Each year, 1,000s of male tarantulas start marching around the southern part of Colorado from late August through October. The first tarantulas to appear show up in southeastern Colorado around the end of August, roaming throughout the month of September. A second, southwestern wave appears a bit later, peaking in October. These tarantulas will roam around looking for a mate and after mating, they'll die – typically at the hands of their mate or due to cold weather.
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Here's why it's so smoky in Colorado

Skies have been hazy in Colorado during recent days leaving many to wonder if the state is burning to the ground. That's not the case despite Denver, Colorado having some of the worst air in the world on both Saturday and Sunday, with that streak continuing on Monday with Denver air quality at a score of 122 – the 10th worst among the biggest cities worldwide.
Lifestylethevailvoice.com

Natural Bridges National Monument

In the amazing canyon country of southern Utah, there are naturally formed spans of rock – arches and bridges in geological parlance. In Arches National Park, there are over 2,000 documented arches while just a few miles south is Natural Bridges National Monument with three huge natural bridges. They may appear to be similar but arches are carved by wind and the rarer natural bridges are carved by water. Arches occur in tall “fins” of rock that erode away forming holes, then windows, and finally arches. Bridges occur as water erodes the outer banks of a looping stream bed bend until it punches through the rock making a short cut. The abandon loop is called a meander or meander scar. While all streams have meanders, only in canyon country do the streambeds “drill a hole” though the rock to form a natural bridge. Ultimately, all streams want to be straight because water wants to take the path of least resistance.
Los Alamos, NMKRQE News 13

Bandelier National Monument offering two free days in August

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Bandelier National Monument is offering two fee-free days in August. In honor of the first anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act and the 105th anniversary of the creation of the National Park Service, people can take advantage of free admission on August 4 and on August 25.
Grand Junction, COPosted by
99.9 KEKB

Your Favorite Grand Junction Restaurants We Wish We Could Bring Back

KEKB FM listeners just knocked it out of the park again!. Waylon and I spent the last two days scrolling through the comments and trying to figure out the Top 20. Grand Junction did not disappoint. I love that we are almost 900 comments deep into this question on social media and there is absolutely room for yours. Jump in. You can also hit the chat button on our station app to tell us your answer to the question below.
Colorado StatePosted by
Sarah Paris

Five Fun Films Shot in Colorado Springs

Beautiful Garden of the Gods Park in Colorado Springs, CO. Scenes from the 1994 miniseries "The Stand" were filmed hereMelanie Magdalena/Unsplash. Walking down Colorado Avenue in the Old Colorado City area of Colorado Springs, you think you’ve just passed Jane Fonda and Robert Redford. You do a double-take. “Could it be?” you wonder. Colorado Springs isn’t known as a hotbed of celebrity hangouts. Chances are, though, if you think you’ve spotted a famous actor, you’re right.
Colorado StatePosted by
UPI News

Colorado couple find mountain lion under their back deck

July 12 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado said a mountain lion was relocated after a couple found the 60-pound animal lurking under the deck of their home. Lily Rutledge-Ellison said she and her boyfriend were alerted to the presence of something under their Englewood deck when their cat, Wesley, started acting unusually.
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

‘It’s Real’: Colorado Climatologists Review New Climate Report

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Climatologists at Colorado State University began reviewing a new report from the United Nations on Monday detailing the speed and impact of human-caused global warming. They noticed some are universal around the world while others are more focused by region. (credit: CBS) They plan to study the findings further to help understand the outlook for Colorado, but already see the same concerns underlined from past research. “We certainly know from previous reports, previous summaries that have been specifically for Colorado and the west,” said Russ Schumacher, a climatologist at CSU.  “This report narrows down the range of what the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy