Pitiful One Star Reviews of Colorado’s Dinosaur National Monument

In the amazing canyon country of southern Utah, there are naturally formed spans of rock – arches and bridges in geological parlance. In Arches National Park, there are over 2,000 documented arches while just a few miles south is Natural Bridges National Monument with three huge natural bridges. They may appear to be similar but arches are carved by wind and the rarer natural bridges are carved by water. Arches occur in tall “fins” of rock that erode away forming holes, then windows, and finally arches. Bridges occur as water erodes the outer banks of a looping stream bed bend until it punches through the rock making a short cut. The abandon loop is called a meander or meander scar. While all streams have meanders, only in canyon country do the streambeds “drill a hole” though the rock to form a natural bridge. Ultimately, all streams want to be straight because water wants to take the path of least resistance.