Osceola County, IA (KICD) — A Harris, Iowa man has pled guilty on the charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says on July 27th 62-year-old Danny Lynn Kramer was sentenced to 90 days in the Osceola County Jail with all but 14 days suspended with credit for time already served. Kramer was ordered to pay a fine of $855 along with a 15% crime services surcharge, and was placed on formal probation for a year.