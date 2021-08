Recruitment firm PageGroup said on Monday that it swung to an interim profit, having taken a hit in the previous year due to the pandemic, as it declared a special dividend. In the six months to the end of June 2021, the company swung to a pre-tax profit of £63.7m from a loss of £800,000 in the first half a year prior as revenue rose to £766.4m from £655m. Group operating profit was £64.3m, up from £400,000 the year before.