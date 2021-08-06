Cancel
The UConn Pod: Soccer & football on the horizon

By The UConn Blog
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe had A LOT to talk about on this latest episode of The UConn Pod. James Bouknight got drafted. Alex Karaban committed. Kemba Walker is a Knick. Aman, Dan, and Daniel also paid their respects to Jonathan XIII, the Huskies’ former live mascot who died earlier this week. We also discuss the Huskies in the Olympics, which we’ve been updating you on every day on this site, and what to expect from men’s and women’s soccer and football this upcoming season.

