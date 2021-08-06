Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Conroe Noon Lions: Lion Wes Carr takes historic role with Texas Lions Camp

Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLions in the state of Texas know that Texas Lions Camp is the epitome of the “Can Do” spirit. For 70 years, children from all over the state have made their way to Kerrville for a life changing experience. Texas Lions Camp (TLC) opened its doors in 1953 in an effort to provide children suffering from the effects of Polio a summer camp experience they could not get anywhere else. Since the eradication of the disease in 1979, TLC has continued its unique offerings to children with physical disabilities, as well as children with Type I Diabetes.

www.houstonchronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Happy, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Kerrville, TX
Conroe, TX
Government
City
Conroe, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Carr
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Camp#Lions Club#Texas Lions Camp#Tlc#Cnlc#The Tlc Executive Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
The Hill

Democratic Rep. Ron Kind won't seek reelection in Wisconsin

Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wis.), one of only seven House Democrats representing a district carried by former President Trump last year, will not seek reelection next year, two Democratic sources familiar with his plans said Tuesday. Kind's decision to retire is a blow to Democrats' efforts to retain their historically narrow...

Comments / 0

Community Policy