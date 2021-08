A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. The Labor Department issues its June tally of U.S. job openings Monday. The rapidly rebounding economy has been generating intense demand for workers this year. In May, employers advertised a record 9.21 million jobs, while the percentage of workers getting laid off hit a record low. The trends reflect a tight job market, with employers forced to pay more to attract workers yet still struggling to fill open jobs.