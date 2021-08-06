Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

El Paso man arrested, charged with child pornography

By Erika Esquivel
cbs4local.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography. Officers arrested 33-year-old Rodrigo Tarazon on Thursday. Internet Crimes Against Children detectives working on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children charged Tarazon with Possession of Child Pornography after electronic media he possessed was found to contain hundreds of pornographic images.

cbs4local.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
El Paso County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
County
El Paso County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Homeland Security#Icac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
The Hill

Democratic Rep. Ron Kind won't seek reelection in Wisconsin

Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wis.), one of only seven House Democrats representing a district carried by former President Trump last year, will not seek reelection next year, two Democratic sources familiar with his plans said Tuesday. Kind's decision to retire is a blow to Democrats' efforts to retain their historically narrow...

Comments / 0

Community Policy