El Paso man arrested, charged with child pornography
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography. Officers arrested 33-year-old Rodrigo Tarazon on Thursday. Internet Crimes Against Children detectives working on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children charged Tarazon with Possession of Child Pornography after electronic media he possessed was found to contain hundreds of pornographic images.cbs4local.com
Comments / 0