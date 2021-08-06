Fenwick candidates get the last say before election

The Coastal Point asked the eight candidates in the upcoming Fenwick Island Town Council election to answer four questions regarding local issues and concerns. Fenwick Island’s municipal election will be held on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Town Hall, 800 Coastal Hwy., Fenwick Island. For more information on voting in the town election, visit the town web site at www.fenwickisland.delaware.gov or call the Town Hall at (302) 539-3011.