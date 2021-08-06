Cancel
Emergency haying and grazing now allowed on some CRP land

By Holly Bernstein
KEYC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota farmers impacted by the drought now have an opportunity to request haying and grazing on Conservation Reserve Program lands, or CRP lands, in 79 counties. CRP is a land conservation program administered by the Farm Service Agency, or FSA. In exchange for a yearly rental...

