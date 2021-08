Carl Nassib is getting more comfortable on the football field every day as he adjusts to life as the NFL’s first openly gay active player. “Today, I feel better,” Nassib said Friday morning in his first session with media members since his June announcement that he is gay. “(At the beginning of training camp), being the only out player, my body felt like jello. I was very anxious. I just wanted to get this over with and feel better today than I did yesterday and the day before and I will feel better tomorrow. I’m just looking forward to the future.”