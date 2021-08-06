Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

New report shows COVID-19 vaccines' effectiveness against severe infection, OHA says

By KATU Staff
KTVL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — A newly-published report shows the effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccines against severe infection, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Researchers tracked hospitalized COVID-19 patients who were 65 and older between February 1 through April 30 through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC's database includes all Oregon hospitals in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties and covers approximately 43% of Oregon’s population.

ktvl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oha#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccines#Oha#Cdc#Johnson Johnson#Oregon Health Authority#Oregonians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

The CDC and FDA Just Issued a Warning About a New Delayed Vaccine Side Effect

The Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine has faced its fair share of issues, from the potential of causing blood clots to its lower efficacy rate. Now, officials are saying the one-dose regimen could also have another new concerning side effect. On Monday, July 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a new warning about a potential reaction to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that's cropped up among a certain demographic, weeks after they've gotten the shot.
Public HealthWXIA 11 Alive

Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine: FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators on Monday added a new warning to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine about links to a rare and potentially dangerous neurological reaction, but said it’s not entirely clear the shot caused the problem. The Food and Drug Administration announced the new warning, flagging reports of Guillain-Barre...
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Warns COVID Deaths Will Spike in These 10 States

The CDC has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will be particularly brutal for states with low vaccination rates. "With the Delta variant, vaccinating more Americans now is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among vaccinated people this moment. And most importantly, the associated illness suffering and deaths could have been avoided with higher vaccination coverage in this country." So where are those areas with "low vaccination rates"? Read on for each state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Pharmaceuticalsmediaite.com

Anthony Fauci: ‘There Should Be More’ Covid Vaccine Mandates At Local Levels

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he would be in favor of local governments instituting coronavirus vaccine requirements among their communities. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director joined CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday to express his horror toward CPAC-goers cheering for America not meeting its vaccination goals. Tapper remarked that Fauci has been “very clear” in the past that the federal government won’t institute a vaccine mandate, but he also asked “do you think it’s generally a good idea for businesses or schools to require vaccinations?”
Public HealthHealthline

FDA Adds Warning to J&J Vaccine Over Very Rare Side Effect

Guillain-Barré syndrome is a very rare side effect known to occur after other infections and vaccinations. There have been 100 reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome out of the 12.8 million people who have been vaccinated with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine. Health experts widely agree that the benefits of...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Breakthrough Covid cases: At least 125,000 fully vaccinated Americans have tested positive

WASHINGTON — At least 125,000 fully vaccinated Americans have tested positive for Covid and 1,400 of those have died, according to data collected by NBC News. The 125,682 "breakthrough" cases in 38 states found by NBC News represent less than .08 percent of the 164.2 million-plus people who have been fully vaccinated since January, or about one in every 1,300. The number of cases and deaths among the vaccinated is very small compared to the number among the unvaccinated. A former Biden adviser on Covid estimated that 98 to 99 percent of deaths are among the unvaccinated.
Pharmaceuticalshometownnewstc.com

CDC offers recommendations for vaccinated people

STATEWIDE ― The spike in COVID-19 cases has focused a lot of attention on those who have not been vaccinated. Ample supplies of vaccine are available at Florida Department of Health-Brevard (DOH-Brevard), area pharmacies, urgent cares centers and from your private physician. Residents who are ages 12 and older are recommended to get vaccinated.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Daily Mail

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson are still confident that their vaccines can protect against COVID-19 variants and serious illness, despite CDC report warning about hundreds of breakthrough infections in one small town

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson are still confident that their vaccines can protect against COVID-19 variants despite a recent report warning about hundreds of breakthrough infections in a Massachusetts town. The new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention focused on an outbreak in the Cape Cod town...

Comments / 0

Community Policy