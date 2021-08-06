Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

The delta variant arrived at just the right time to break our spirits

By Anne Helen Petersen
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnne Helen Petersen is the author of three books, most recently "Can't Even: How Millennials Became the Burnout Generation," and writes the newsletter Culture Study. Back in May, something spectacular happened. My extended friend group — whose socializing, like so much of the world’s, had been limited to fleeting, outdoor meetups for more than a year — spent the weekend together. Two of us were turning 40, and the last of the friends to get vaccinated would be two weeks out from her second shot when we met. Partners and parents took the kids, and we just sat around and reveled in our proximity to one another.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Millennials#Culture Study#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Parenting
Related
Tucson, AZArizona Daily Wildcat

BREAKING: New delta-plus coronavirus variant detected

Pressure to behave perfectly in the pandemic has been on college students more than anyone. Signs scattered throughout the University of Arizona campus remind students to mask up and Bear Down amidst the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. Two cases of the new delta-plus COVID-19 variant were detected...
Aerospace & DefenseWired

The Delta Variant Has Warped Our Risk Perception

Your chance of being crushed in bed tonight by a falling satellite is minuscule. It is also nonzero. Ronald Howard, a Stanford engineering professor and founder of a discipline called decision analysis, made a point of noting the latter, the risk of splat. Perhaps best known for studying questions of...
Public Healthslashdot.org

CDC Scaled Back Hunt for Breakthrough Cases Just as the Delta Variant Grew

The headline is junk. The CDC switched from trying to do comprehensive tracking everywhere (which can't work in the US because the facilities don't exist everywhere) to targeting tracking, some of which is locally comprehensive, in a way that is realistic and scientifically sound. The fact that many (red) states have fairly bad public health infrastructure is not something that the CDC can fix on a whim. Actually the governments in many of these states are *actively resisting* improvements of public health being provided at the federal level.
Public HealthKQED

The Race Against Time to Stop the Delta Variant in the Bay

Just when there was a palpable sense that everything might be OK, the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 came along. The race to vaccinate more people is now even more urgent; healthcare workers who are seeing more patients say another surge is entirely preventable, if only more people would get vaccinated.
ScienceHealthline

What to Know About the Delta Plus Variant Right Now

Delta Plus — which refers to the three subtypes AY.1, AY.2, and AY.3 — looks very similar to the original Delta variant, but it contains a couple changes. The Delta variant accounts for more than 90 percent of COVID-19 cases in the United States. There’s no evidence to suggest that...
Vashon, WAvashonbeachcomber.com

Dog Days of Summer Arrive Right on Time For Gallery Cruise

It’s time for another gallery cruise on Vashon, with most art spots open from about 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6. Don’t forget, masks are back in style for everyone these days in all indoor public locations. Here are some shows to check out, in addition to a remarkable artwork currently on display at Island Paper Chase (see page 1.)
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Anchor Leaving, Reveals Exit During Live Broadcast

Good Morning America anchor Dan Harris is leaving the news program. Harris made the announcement on the series on Sunday morning, telling his co-hosts and viewers that he would be leaving in two months. According to Deadline, Harris' departure from Good Morning America comes over two decades after he joined the team at ABC News.
Petsgentside.co.uk

Mermaid found swimming in flooded Glasgow street

With much of the British Isles currently suffering on the weather front, one Glasgow resident came across a sight they never thought they'd see during this past weekend's flash floods; a mermaid. A mermaid like no other. However, this wasn't quite the mythical sea creature the man had seen in...
EnvironmentPosted by
98.1 The Hawk

Love Snow? You’ll Really Like the Farmers Almanac Winter 2021-2022 Prediction

Remember last winter when the Southern Tier got pounded with four feet of snow, breaking not only records but all of our shovels? Of course, you do. You might not want to remember all the snow that we got last winter much less think about the possibility of another winter of getting pounded on. Sure we live in the Northeast where snow in winter is a given, but most people didn't love getting 3.5 feet of it all in one day. If the Farmers' Almanac winter weather prediction is even remotely accurate you might want to buy a couple of extra shovels just in case because they're not saying that we'll get nearly 4 feet of snow all in one fell swoop, but they're also not saying we won't.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

EXPLOSIVE ‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Season 10 Footage Leaks, Cops Get Called

Explosive behind-the-scenes footage of My 600-Lb. Life Season 10 footage leaked on Facebook recently. This explosive Facebook Live more or less confirms the TLC series will return for a Season 10. The footage features a distraught cast member that is presumably filming for Season 10 of My 600-Lb. Life. The leaked footage contains a presumed member of the cast putting the production team of Megalomedia on blast.
Skin CarePosted by
The Independent

Woman who is allergic to water explains how she bathes

A woman who has a water allergy has shared her shower routine to demonstrate the kind of pain she endures just doing this simple task. Niah Selway, from the UK, suffers from a rare skin condition called Aquagenic Pruritus, where any skin contact with water causes her to have an allergic reaction.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Sunni Welles dead: Former Leave It To Beaver child star dies at 72

Former child star Sunni Welles has died at 72. The actress had battled lung cancer. We'll be bringing you the latest updates on this breaking showbiz news story. Please check back regularly for updates on this developing story HERE . Get email updates on the day’s biggest stories straight to your inbox by signing up for our newsletters .
New York City, NYmarketresearchtelecast.com

A young woman who rummages through the waste of New York stores and exposes her excesses becomes a star of the Internet, achieving millions of views

A New York City activist has become a social media star by rummaging through junk from department stores and shaming them in her millions of views for throwing away food, medical supplies, designer clothes and usable furniture. . Anna Sacks, nicknamed ‘The Trash Walker’ in Instagram Y TikTok, has been...

Comments / 0

Community Policy