The business operates seven days a week in the summer months. Some days are busier than others, with customers waiting in line. Most wait patiently while others, well … not so much. Inventories can run low, and sometimes be out of stock. The point-of-sale system is usually working properly, but sometimes it needs a little troubleshooting. Not to mention the cleaning, maintenance, and routine chores that must be tended to daily that are required to keep the business running properly and ensuring amazing customer service.