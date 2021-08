State health officials said today the trend of hospitalizations in Montana connected to unvaccinated COVID-19 patients has remained constant over the past several months. Specifically, Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) Director Adam Meier said that COVID-19 related hospitalization data from the past 8 weeks from June 5 to July 30 shows that 89% of Montanans who were hospitalized had not received the COVID-19 vaccine. The data includes 358 hospitalizations of Montanans during this time frame. The hospitalizations included an age range from 1 to 97, with a median age of 64.