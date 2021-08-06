Cancel
Bucks acquire guard Grayson Allen from Grizzlies

By STATE JOURNAL WIRE SERVICES
Wiscnews.com
 4 days ago

Former Duke standout Grayson Allen is headed to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks acquired the 25-year-old guard in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies, ESPN reported. The Grizzlies will get guard Sam Merrill and two future second-round picks in return, sources said. Allen had career highs in points (10.6), rebounds...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grayson Allen
Person
Sam Merrill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Memphis Grizzlies#Espn
