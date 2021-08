When Liam was only one, he was diagnosed with a rare disease that impacts his immune system. “He had a growth on his neck that extended down to his collar bone and all the way around to the back of his head around like the brain stem area,” Patricia Halvorson, Liam’s mom, said. “Upon biopsy, we were sent to Fargo to meet with Dr. Anim, and then it was discovered that he had LCH or Langerhans cell histiocytosis.”