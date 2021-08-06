Texas Attorney General Urges Dallas County Judge to Reverse Mask Mandate for Commissioners Court by Monday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With Texas having a rise in COVID-19 cases, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a series of actions on Monday to slow down that rise. Along with the Texas Health Services Department using staffing agencies to provide out-of-state medical personnel to help with covid operations at medical facilities, he also sent out a letter to the Texas Hospital Association asking hospitals to voluntarily postpone elective procedures so long as they do not result in death or the worsening of a patient’s condition.