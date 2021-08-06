Texas Attorney General Urges Dallas County Judge to Reverse Mask Mandate for Commissioners Court by Monday
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is urging Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins to reverse a mask requirement inside the commissioners court. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued the mask requirement earlier this week despite an order from the Governor that stops local governments from making COVID related mandates. Commissioner J.J. Koch didn’t comply with the mandate and was escorted out of the court by a bailiff. Jenkins cited a Texas Supreme Court opinion that allows courts make their own COVID rules, but state Attorney General Ken Paxton argued that doesn’t apply to commissioners courts.www.wbap.com
