Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Attorney General Urges Dallas County Judge to Reverse Mask Mandate for Commissioners Court by Monday

wbap.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is urging Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins to reverse a mask requirement inside the commissioners court. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued the mask requirement earlier this week despite an order from the Governor that stops local governments from making COVID related mandates. Commissioner J.J. Koch didn’t comply with the mandate and was escorted out of the court by a bailiff. Jenkins cited a Texas Supreme Court opinion that allows courts make their own COVID rules, but state Attorney General Ken Paxton argued that doesn’t apply to commissioners courts.

www.wbap.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
County
Dallas County, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas County, TX
Health
Dallas County, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Clay Jenkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Attorney General#County Judge#Mandates#Wbap Klif Rrb#Covid#Texas Supreme Court#Wbap Klif News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Related
Texas StateLaredo Morning Times

'Too little, too late': Texas Dems respond to Abbott's new COVID plan

Many Texas leaders aren't pleased with Gov. Greg Abbott's "late" COVID-19 response amid a surge in Texas. On Monday, August 9, Abbott announced he would call on the Texas Department of State Health Services to coordinate staffing agencies to provide out-of-state medical personnel to Texas healthcare facilities to assist in COVID-19 operations.
Laredo, TXkgns.tv

Gov. Abbott announces actions to slow rising COVID-19 cases

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With Texas having a rise in COVID-19 cases, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a series of actions on Monday to slow down that rise. Along with the Texas Health Services Department using staffing agencies to provide out-of-state medical personnel to help with covid operations at medical facilities, he also sent out a letter to the Texas Hospital Association asking hospitals to voluntarily postpone elective procedures so long as they do not result in death or the worsening of a patient’s condition.
Public HealthPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Abbott appeals for out-of-state help against COVID-19

Gov. Greg Abbott appealed for out-of-state help Monday to fight the third wave of COVID-19 in Texas. The request came as a county-owned hospital in Houston raised tents to accommodate their COVID-19 overflow. Private hospitals in the county already were requiring their staff to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Meantime,...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

San Antonio sues Texas governor over restrictions on mask, vaccine mandates

The city of San Antonio is suing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) over the governor’s executive order barring local governments from imposing mask and vaccine mandates. San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a statement that the city is “challenging the governor’s authority to suspend local emergency orders during a crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Public Healththecentersquare.com

Local officials ignoring Abbott’s executive order; AG Paxton issues warning

(The Center Square) – Some local officials in Texas are ignoring Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order prohibiting governments from imposing mask mandates. The Williamson County District Court’s office, in a suburb of Austin, announced last week it was requiring “all individuals coming to the [County] Justice Center, including the public and employees, … to wear face coverings and observe social distancing at all times in public spaces of the Justice Center unless otherwise noted.”
Austin, TXAustin American-Statesman

Texas House approves arrest of absent Democrats after Supreme Court steps in

Denied a quorum yet again, Texas House Republicans voted Tuesday to give law enforcement the authority to track down and compel the attendance of absent Democrats. The motion, approved 80-12, also gave House Speaker Dade Phelan the ability to issue civil arrest warrants against quorum-busting Democrats. The action came after...
Bexar County, TXKTSA

Wolff issues new executive order on pandemic restrictions in Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY (KTSA News) — Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff issued a new executive order Tuesday night enacting new pandemic-related policies in light of a state judge’s temporary ruling Tuesday permitting more local restrictions despite Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order banning them. The new order — while stating that...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Law & Crime

Texas Supreme Court Says Republicans Can Order Arrests of Democrats Who Fled the State to Stop Conservative Agenda

The Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a terse order which functionally allows state officials to arrest a panel of Democrats who fled the state. The Democrats in question extricated themselves from Lone Star State environs in an attempt to shut down the legislative process. Without the Democrats’ presence for a special legislative session, it was impossible for Republicans to form the quorum necessary under state law to pass legislation the Republicans championed but with which the Democrats disagreed.
Texas StatePosted by
CBS DFW

Texas Gov. Abbott, AG Paxton File Petition To ‘Strike Down’ Dallas County Mask Order

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In response to a face mask mandate signed by Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton have filed a petition with an appeals court to stop the order. The mask mandate was issued in Dallas County despite an executive order by Abbott that bans such orders. Jenkins said the continuing surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations led to his decision to require masks inside school and businesses. A district court judge in Dallas County had also issued a temporary restraining order late Tuesday evening on Abbott’s executive order. Abbott and Paxton said...
Dallas County, TXPosted by
The Hill

Dallas schools to defy governor's order and require masks

A Dallas school district is defying Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's (R) ban on mask mandates in schools and will require all staff, students and visitors to wear face coverings on district property beginning Tuesday. The Dallas Independent School District (ISD) said the new measure comes as the Centers for Disease...

Comments / 0

Community Policy