Mack Wilson feeling like 'my old self' after physical, emotional recovery from 2nd NFL season

Mack Wilson learning from Anthony Walker and getting first-team reps. Mack Wilson has not been the most popular player in the Cleveland Browns‘ organization, at least as far as the fans have been concerned. He had an up-and-down rookie year, but one that showed promise, even if it wasn’t the most productive according to Pro Football Focus. His second year in the NFL, however, was a mitigated disaster and saw him get benched a few times during games.