Mack Wilson feeling like 'my old self' after physical, emotional recovery from 2nd NFL season

By Anthony Poisal
clevelandbrowns.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMack Wilson doesn't enjoy looking back on how he felt in the weeks following a knee injury suffered in training camp last season. Wilson, a fifth-round pick from Alabama in 2019, thought about quitting football. He wasn't sure if he'd be able to play linebacker again in 2020 after hyperextending his knee, and he questioned whether it'd even be worth it to push himself back and play in the NFL.

Can Mack Wilson benefit from Tony Field’s injury?

The Cleveland Browns had a lot of positive news going into the first day of training camp but one piece of bad news with the Tony Fields II foot injury. Could Mack Wilson be the benefactor of that injury?. The NFL is a cutthroat business in a lot of ways....
BrownsDigest

Mack Wilson Must Prove Worth in Third Year

There is a substantial amount of positive buzz coming out of Cleveland Browns training camp and one of the players coming up both locally and nationally is linebacker Mack Wilson. I've heard it before and now that he's entering his third season, it's time for him to prove it. Last...
Mack Wilson pondered retirement in 2020 due to injury limiting him

After a day off, the Cleveland Browns are back at it in training camp on Friday. While not getting a lot of attention, compared to a number of other storylines around the team, the linebacker competition is interesting with Mack Wilson inserting himself into the conversation during the first week of camp.
Cleveland Browns roster chatter: Not ready to give up on LB Mack Wilson

You don’t have to hang around Google too long to find columns indicating that Cleveland Browns LB Mack Wilson is one of the bigger names to appear on the roster bubble. The Browns have a new, shiny rookie in Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, in addition to second-year linebacker Jacob Phillips expected to take a big step forward in year two. Factor in veteran Malcom Smith and third-year back Sione Takitaki, and you could see how how one might think Wilson’s on the timer.
Browns: Mack Wilson not done yet, getting first team reps

Mack Wilson learning from Anthony Walker and getting first-team reps. Mack Wilson has not been the most popular player in the Cleveland Browns‘ organization, at least as far as the fans have been concerned. He had an up-and-down rookie year, but one that showed promise, even if it wasn’t the most productive according to Pro Football Focus. His second year in the NFL, however, was a mitigated disaster and saw him get benched a few times during games.
Mack Wilson Facing A Lot Of Pressure To Perform In Training Camp

Heading into last season, the Cleveland Browns didn’t have reliable depth at the linebacker spot. A year later, this roster has too many options that some might not even make the roster. That being said, the pressure is on for players like Malcolm Smith and Mack Wilson. Wilson especially needs...
Mack Wilson: “I wanted to quit at times”

The 2020 season may have been a success for the Cleveland Browns, but it was a rough go for second-year linebacker Mack Wilson. Things started off poorly on the first day of padded practices in training camp when Wilson hit running back Nick Chubb during a drill, leaving Chubb with a concussion.
Mack Wilson wants to be ‘the baddest person out there’ for Browns defense

Mack Wilson, in his third season with the Browns and drafted by former general manager John Dorsey, plays weakside linebacker. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, whom the Browns moved up to take in the second round in April, also plays weakside linebacker. Guess which player has his work cut out for him the...
Mack Wilson: ‘I was in a dark place basically’

Linebacker Mack Wilson made a splash as a Cleveland Browns rookie that exceeded his status as a fifth-round draft choice. But his second NFL season started with a training-camp knee injury. And that has Wilson striving in his third training camp to regain his full-time role. In 2019, Wilson entered...
BrownsDigest Podcast – Episode 15: Mack Wilson Talk, Contract Extensions & More

The BrownsDigest re-launches after about a month off with a pair of new hosts! Logan White of Substream Magazine joins Brandon Little to get this show rolling again. Logan comes over to help the podcast out on the host side as he brings plenty of experience in the podcast and audio industry, as well as good Browns knowledge.
New England Patriots Release Veteran Running Back

The New England Patriots running back room got just a bit smaller as the organization released a two-time Super Bowl champion on Tuesday afternoon. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Patriots released 30-year-old Tyler Gaffney on Tuesday in order to sign 24-year-old defensive back Malik Gant. With New England’s depth at running back pretty much squared away, Bill Belichick opted to trim the position and add another player to the secondary.
NFL World Reacts To The Saquon Barkley News

New York Giants fans woke up to some big Saquon Barkley news on Monday morning. According to a report from Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the superstar running back is set to return to the Giants this week. Barkley, who missed most of the 2020 season with a...
Former ESPN Host Trey Wingo Has Landed A New Job

On Tuesday afternoon, fans learned that longtime ESPN host Trey Wingo reportedly landed a new job. According to a report from Richard Deitsch of the Athletic, Wingo landed a job with Caesars. The former NFL Draft host now owns a new title: Chief Trends Officer and Brand Ambassador for Caesars Sportsbook.
Lamar Jackson issues continue to mount for Ravens

It has been a rough start to training camp for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson missed time due to COVID-19 and then made some questionable comments about vaccination. A few of Jackson’s weapons have dealt with their own health issues, and now first-round pick Rashod Bateman just got hurt at Tuesday’s practice and didn’t return.
Russell Wilson, Jamal Adams 2nd-best offensive-defensive duo in NFL

Gil Brandt, senior analyst over at NFL.com, has released his top 10 offensive-defensive duos heading into the 2021 NFL regular season, and only one pair has the Seattle Seahawks beat. Brandt named the combo of quarterback Russell Wilson and safety Jamal Adams the second-best offensive-defensive duo in the league. “No...

