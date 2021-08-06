Mack Wilson feeling like 'my old self' after physical, emotional recovery from 2nd NFL season
Mack Wilson doesn't enjoy looking back on how he felt in the weeks following a knee injury suffered in training camp last season. Wilson, a fifth-round pick from Alabama in 2019, thought about quitting football. He wasn't sure if he'd be able to play linebacker again in 2020 after hyperextending his knee, and he questioned whether it'd even be worth it to push himself back and play in the NFL.www.clevelandbrowns.com
