School's back in session...School of Rock, that is!. After missing last year due to COVID-19, the 16th annual School of Rock is underway. Over 50 young musicians grades 6-12 have come together in the name of music to learn how to be in a band together. Several bands, actually. The Wirth Center for the Performing Arts gives kids the opportunity to fully immerse themselves into the band experience -- from picking members to naming the band, photo shoots to song selection, rehearsals to live performances. This year's School of Rock includes 14 guitarists, 16 vocalists, 10 drummers, 8 bass players, 2 keyboardists, 1 string player and 4 horn players.