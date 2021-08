Conservative Missouri Supreme Court judges unanimously agreed: We must help our neighbors in need by expanding Medicaid, something most of us voted for. If your neighbor or caregiver makes less than $18,000 per year, they will now receive health insurance. No more expensive trips to the ER that you and I are paying for; now they will have affordable care from their own doctors. This is an important step in helping our friends gain the freedom they need to pull out of poverty.