San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson has been placed on the active/Physically Unable to Perform list. However, unlike many others put on the list to start training camp, Wilson is seen as a lock to begin the regular season on the shelf. Should he start the season on the list as expected, he would be forced to sit until at least Week 8. This comes after he tore his meniscus in May. Trey Sermon should be the biggest beneficiary of Wilson's missed time.