Florida hospitals face staffing worries amid Covid-19 surge

As Florida hospitals treat record numbers of Covid-19 patients, some of the state’s biggest facilities are worried they might not have enough staff needed to provide care. Twelve Florida hospitals reported having a “critical staffing shortage” as of Monday, and another 15 hospitals reported that they expected critical shortages within the week, according to federal data. Meanwhile,167 hospitals reported not having staffing shortages, and 164 reported that they didn’t anticipate shortages in the next week.