All traffic on 13th Street between Wilson and Duff avenues will be shifted to single-lane traffic in both directions on the north (westbound) two lanes beginning Friday, Aug. 20. The section of 13th Street between Wilson and Burnett avenues being reconstructed as part of phase two of the project is expected to be complete and open to four-lane traffic by Friday, Aug. 27. As phase three begins, single-lane traffic in both directions on the north (westbound) two lanes of 13th Street between Burnett and Duff avenues will begin. The south (eastbound) two lanes between Burnett and Duff avenues will be closed to begin removal and reconstruction of these lanes.