Dynamo Dresden, 1860 Munich win in German Cup; Bayern waits

San Mateo Daily Journal
 4 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — Dynamo Dresden and 1860 Munich reached the second round of the German Cup on Friday while Bayern Munich was forced to wait. Bayern’s game against Bremer SV was called off due to coronavirus infections among the fifth-tier team’s squad. Their game was rescheduled to Aug. 25. Julius...

