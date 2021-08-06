The Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Reflects on the Drama, the Joy, and the Music of Season Two

While Yellowstone fans have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of Season 4, which is debuting later in the year than each of the previous seasons. On top of that anticipation, hype for the upcoming prequel spinoff 1883 can now quickly start to build up, as Paramount+ has revealed the very first cast members who will be telling the history of the Dutton family and ranch. Fans can look forward to seeing Hollywood legend Sam Elliott - one of the smartest casting choices possible in a franchise that already has Kevin Costner involved - as well as country music superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.