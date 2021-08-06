The Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Reflects on the Drama, the Joy, and the Music of Season Two
As the song goes, “You ain’t seen nothin’ yet!”. The season two finale of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series dropped on Disney+ last week, and now the cast is peeling back the curtain to share never-before-told stories from behind the scenes of the hit series. UMG’s °1824 hosted a virtual panel on Thursday with Matt Cornett, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Larry Saperstein, and Joe Serafini filled with musical moments, “super emotional” revelations—and a lot of laughter!d23.com
