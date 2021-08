Creating the perfect burger is similar to making a beautiful work of art. Just like the paintings of the "Mona Lisa" or "Starry Night," the construction comes together by layering each piece with thought and care. But luckily, you don't need to be a classically trained artist to make a decadent burger that will leave everyone's mouths watering. You just need to get quality ground beef and make sure you season the patty generously with spices. Then you can add your favorite melted cheese, lettuce, whichever condiments you most crave, and most importantly, your juicy beef patty should be wrapped in a premium bun.