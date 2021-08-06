Cancel
Omaha, NE

David’s Evening Forecast - Tracking storm chances Saturday

By David Koeller
WOWT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few spotty showers this morning sent humidity soaring this afternoon, dew points in the middle 70s means really steamy conditions for your Friday evening! Temperatures will hold steady into the upper 80s to around 90 through sunset. The heat index will be in the mid to even upper 90s at times. Conditions stay dry through Midnight, then we could see some spotty showers late tonight into early Saturday. Temperatures are slow to cool tonight, only falling to around 74 in the metro.

