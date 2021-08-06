Cancel
Loveland, CO

Thompson Schools Not Requiring Masks Upon Return To Class

By Maxx
Power 102.9 NoCo
 5 days ago
The Thompson School District has announced that they will not require students, staff, or faculty to wear masks upon returning to school this fall. As per a letter addressed to the Thompson School District community, which aims to highlight the district's latest COVID-19 safety protocols, face masks are recommended, but will not be required for any students or staff members in schools and district buildings as of Thursday (Aug. 5).

