Thompson Schools Not Requiring Masks Upon Return To Class
The Thompson School District has announced that they will not require students, staff, or faculty to wear masks upon returning to school this fall. As per a letter addressed to the Thompson School District community, which aims to highlight the district's latest COVID-19 safety protocols, face masks are recommended, but will not be required for any students or staff members in schools and district buildings as of Thursday (Aug. 5).power1029noco.com
