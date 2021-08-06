Thompson Schools Not Requiring Masks Upon Return To Class

Poudre School District announced on August 4, 2021, that beginning August 5, all persons, vaccinated or not, will be required to wear masks indoors, in all buildings. It surely wasn't an easy decision, but it will be one that will be met with some anger. PSD Superindentent Brian Kingsley issued the statement that the district, in the effort to keep kids in school and avoid any quarantines, will require masks will be worn indoors, for everyone.