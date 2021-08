TJ Dillashaw (16-4 MMA, 12-4 UFC) is one of the most popular fighters in the MMA world. He tested positive for EPO back in January 2019 after he struggled to make the flyweight mark for his title fight loss against then-champion Henry Cejudo. He was then suspended for two years by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency and beat Cory Sandhagen on Saturday at UFC on ESPN 27. TJ Dillashaw was also banned from a major UFC show.