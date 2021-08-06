Death Wish Coffee Company Brews Up A New Website
It was a project that had been on the company’s radar for a long time. According to Thomas Dragonette, senior art director, “I’ve been with Death Wish Coffee for 6 years now. We have had the same site for those 6 years, constantly fixing problems with band-aids or adding apps to try and make our customer experience the best we could, with the resources and team we had at the time. We finally were able to take this thing into surgery and get it fixed up right.” And getting it right is exactly what the highly caffeinated team was dead set on doing.www.bevnet.com
