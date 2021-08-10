New testimony presented in former Sheriff Bob McCabe's trial

Editor's Note : As we follow the trial, we'll be updating its progression here by date. You'll find the most recent information at the top of the story, with the rest of it following in reverse chronological order.

On the stand Tuesday morning: John Appleton, the man granted immunity in exchange for his testimony.

Appleton is the president of ABL which provided food services to inmates at the Norfolk City Jail.

Appleton testified that for years, he gave McCabe presents, gift cards, and thousands of dollars in campaign contributions and free catering. Appleton said he did all of this to “keep” ABL’s contract with the jail.

He described the relationship he had with McCabe as: “You scratch my back, I scratch yours.”

Appleton said in one instance, he sent McCabe campaign checks to stop ABL’s contract from going out to bid.

He said although there were times he didn’t want to donate to McCabe’s campaign or cater his events for free, he did it to “keep the contract.”

Prosecutors pointed out McCabe’s request for campaign contributions and free catering sometimes coincided with the end of ABL’s contract; and when Appleton gave McCabe what he wanted, ABL’s contract was renewed or amended with an increase.

Monday, August 9

New testimony in the trial of former Norfolk sheriff Bob McCabe takes a deeper look at McCabe’s actions while he was in office -- and examines the request for proposal process at the Norfolk city jail.

Among those taking the stand Monday: people who worked alongside the former sheriff.

A former deputy with the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office said his duties often included after-hour work for McCabe that went beyond what was expected of his position.

Former deputy Joseph Trombetta said: “You don’t say no to the sheriff. When he asks you to do something, you do it.”

He said he worked after-hours or used vacation days to canvass voters - going door to door passing out fliers for McCabe’s campaign.

He also said he worked at political cookouts, ODU football games, and golf tournaments - grilling food and setting up tents and chairs, all requested by McCabe.

Trombetta said he dog-sat McCabe's animals many times without pay -- and once saw “several stacks of 100 dollar bills” in McCabe’s home that McCabe allegedly said he got from gambling in Arizona.

Michael Webb, of Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort testified that currency transaction reports show the head of Correct Care Solutions, Jerry Boyle, won thousands of dollars at the Arizona casino.

Also on the stand today: Christopher Walz who, during his time at the Norfolk sheriff’s office, worked alongside McCabe.

Walz was a member of the Request for Proposals evaluation committee. That group was tasked with choosing which company would be awarded the contract to provide medical services to inmates at the Norfolk city jail.

He said in 2010, it came down to two companies: CCS and ConMed.

He testified that CCS wasn’t the forerunner but managed to drop their price by $250,000 by the final round, to beat out the competition.

McCabe’s attorney James Broccoletti pointed out that Walz was aware that CCS contributed to McCabe’s political campaigns and he knew McCabe and Boyle, had a “close personal relationship” but he continued to serve on the evaluation committee.

Broccoletti also asked Walz about gifts, questioning bluntly: “Did you ever take any bribes?”

Walz said no but explained, he received gifts from vendors in a group setting.

He said: When a team from the sheriff’s office would travel to conferences hosted by vendors, they were provided with entertainment – including tickets to baseball games.

Broccoletti pointed out other sheriff's offices from around the country also attended conferences and were treated similarly.

He called gifts, “business opportunities.” Walz agreed.

Walz testified that weekend inmates with the work-release program would clean ODU’s stadium after football games and deputies would work as security at games.

Friday, August 6

During Day 4 of Bob McCabe's trial, prosecutors took a deep dive into Customer Care Solutions expense reports over the years.

They called up Jacquelyn Hester, former secretary for CCS CEO Jerry Boyle, to testify. Hester read entries over the years out loud to the jury that included meals out, drinks, and golf games. Some examples include $104 lunch with “Norfolk Boys”, $903 business dinner for McCabe and staff members, $136 golf expenses in Norfolk.

Defense attorney James Broccoletti pulled some of the same reports up again. He pointed out that several reports included business dinners and events with other sheriffs across the country.

He referenced an August 2004 report which detailed expenses for Santa Fe, Norfolk, Durham, and Davidson County. Charges included $80 pizza for Norfolk, $406 tickets for Davidson County Sheriff. Broccoletti asked Hester if CCS Executive Patrick Cummiskey’s role was to network with other clients and she said yes.

CCS also sent big money to McCabe’s campaigns. Prosecutors provided examples. In 2012 they pulled up a check for $2,500 from CCS to Friends of Sheriff McCabe. They said Boyle and others connected to the company donated a few thousand more in December of that year.

Prosecutors called attention to campaign donations from Boyle and company leaders in 2015 to McCabe’s Mayoral campaign. They said those contributions totaled about $10,000.

Thursday, August 5

During Day 3 of the trial, prosecutors presented multiple documents of correspondence between former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe and leaders at two companies, that they say he assisted in getting multi-million-dollar contracts to service the city jail.

McCabe’s attorney insisted there is no evidence of anything illegal taking place.

"I can’t say anything about the trial right now,” McCabe said walking out of court.

Prosecutors tried painting a more-than-just-business relationship to the jury between McCabe, CCS, and ABL leaders.

They showed an email from January 2009 of McCabe forwarding an internal draft of the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office Medical Services report to CCS CEO Jerry Boyle, from his personal email.

A few weeks later McCabe emailed Boyle and wrote, “Contract is on my desk, having second thoughts…. Not! just kidding!”

Boyle responded, “Celebratory drinks next month!”

Some emails included endearing terms, with McCabe calling Boyle his "brotha." Both would often email how happy they were to call each other a friend.

Prosecutors reviewed the emails with McCabe’s former secretary Diana Minor on the stand. Minor said she would sometimes book dinners for McCabe and Boyle, or with ABL head John Appleton when they were in town.

McCabe’s lawyer, James Broccoletti, countered that Appleton and Boyle would come to visit the city jail often for business and sometimes have dinner, to which Minor agreed.

Broccoletti argued that Boyle was a friend of McCabe and McCabe was a friend of Boyle, and vice versa with Appleton.

The prosecution asked about McCabe’s annual golf tournament fundraiser where "mulligans" -- or do overs -- were sold to participants. Minor said she would give the money to McCabe at the end of the event.

She said in 2014 she brought concerns to McCabe that the Mulligan money had to be donated, per the Virginia Sheriff’s Accounting manual. She said they usually collected $2,000 to $3,000. For that event, she said they collected $2,700.

They discussed putting it in his charitable foundation. Minor got emotional recalling several months after the tournament and before McCabe deposited the funds. She said she felt responsible for the money since was a signer on his foundation account.

Broccoletti asked if she raised the same concerns about campaign contributions made by ABL and CCS, as she did the mulligans. She said no.

Wednesday, August 4

Lawyers on both sides painted different pictures of former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe.

Federal prosecutors have charged McCabe with several counts of corruption and bribery-related offenses. He’s maintaining his innocence.

Prosecutors say McCabe accepted money, campaign contributions, gift cards, and personal gifts in exchange for actions that would benefit companies competing to provide medical and food services to inmates at the Norfolk City Jail.

Opening statements got underway in his trial on Wednesday morning. The prosecution went first, telling the court: this case is about a man who abused his position of power to "cash in.”

Prosecutor Randy Stoker said his team intends to “pull back the curtain” on “the deals behind the deals.” He said McCabe has a record of "back door deals."

The defense, however, is denying any crimes were committed.

Stoker said McCabe reportedly took bribes from two men: John Appleton and Jerry Boyle.

Boyle is head of CCS which, at the time, was competing with other companies to provide medical services to inmates at the Norfolk City Jail.

Stoker said McCabe instructed a deputy to e-mail Boyle, outlining the other bids companies had made, and Boyle reportedly used that information to give his company the advantage.

Stoker said McCabe accepted campaign contributions and personal gifts from Boyle, ranging from a trip to an NFL game, to a private flight, to a concert in Nashville.

Stoker said McCabe accepted these gifts in exchange for actions that would benefit Boyle’s company.

Michael Koceja, who was a sheriff's deputy at the time, testified in court: He and McCabe took a limousine ride from Norfolk to an NFL game between Green Bay and Washington.

He said the tickets "came from CCS" and they were "great seats" at the 50-yard line behind the Packers' bench. He said he is a Packers fan and McCabe is a Washington fan.

Koceja also testified about a trip to Nashville where he and McCabe flew commercial but he told the court he "can't remember" if he paid for his plane ticket or not.

Appleton is the head of ABL which -- at the time -- was competing with other companies to provide food services to inmates at the Norfolk City Jail.

Stoker said Appleton and McCabe were in a meeting where McCabe reportedly told Appleton he was going to step out of his office, but there was something on his desk that Appleton might find interesting.

Prosecutors said it was a copy of bids from other competitors and Appleton was “shocked” but used that information to give his company the advantage.

Stoker said Appleton wound up giving McCabe campaign contributions and private catering at several events. Appleton agreed to speak to prosecutors in exchange for an immunity agreement.

McCabe’s attorney, James Broccoletti, denied everything and said there is no evidence of a quid pro quo and nothing illegal took place. He told the court that meeting where McCabe stepped out of his office never happened, and the e-mail outlining other bids doesn’t exist.

He described the exchanges as gifts between friends.

He said McCabe, Boyle, and Appleton were known as “frat brothers” because they were so close. He said they frequently spent time together, attended family functions, and stayed at each other homes.

He said Boyle also gave gifts and campaign contributions to other sheriffs around the country.

He said the gifts and campaign contributions from Appleton were not given with any illegal intent. Broccoletti said it was networking and “the way business was done.”

Broccoletti said McCabe "is not a crook" and nothing illegal was done. He told the court: "a gift between friends is not a bribe."