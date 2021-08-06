Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

John Boyega’s sci-fi heist movie Naked Singularity sounds amazing, and isn’t

By Robert Daniels
Polygon
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I am a public defender,” says Casi (John Boyega) in Chase Palmer’s directorial feature debut Naked Singularity. “There are 15,000 of me for the 10.5 million people arrested last year in America.” Therein lies the problem. A confident Casi, striding through the imposing halls of a New York City courthouse, ready to take on the judge, the system, and the world, believes he has the solution. But Naked Singularity isn’t a typical courtroom drama. It’s a heist flick, a sci-fi romp, and a message film all rolled into one. And it’s a pretty terrible example of all three genres.

www.polygon.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Boyega
Person
Dan Gilroy
Person
Olivia Cooke
Person
Andy Muschietti
Person
Kyle Mooney
Person
Bill Skarsgård
Person
Voltaire
Person
Ed Skrein
Person
Tim Blake Nelson
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Linda Lavin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sci Fi#Naked Singularity#Chase Palmer#Palmer Lrb#Non#Chinese#Lincoln#Golem#Hasidic#Jewish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Never Gonna Snow Again’: Watch An Exclusive Clip From Malgorzata Szumowska’s Lynchian Sci-Fi Mindbender

You probably remember “Never Gonna Snow Again” from the Venice Film Festival last year, where it was met with much acclaim. Then Poland chose it as their Official Submission to the 93rd Academy Awards. “Close your eyes and imagine what Jonathan Glazer’s ‘Under the Skin‘ would evolve into if its tone were more uplifting than unsettling and its protagonist wasn’t preying on humans but trying to heal them,” our reviewer from Venice wrote. Not bad praise and comparison.
TV & VideosInverse

You need to watch the most imaginative sci-fi movie on Hulu ASAP

Few superhero origin stories are as beloved and acclaimed as this sci-fi classic. And the same could be said of its filmmaker. Best known for his work with Pixar, Brad Bird has directed some of the greatest animated films of the 21st century, including Ratatouille, The Incredibles, and its sequel. His adventures outside of Pixar haven’t been entirely unremarkable either, thanks to his work at the helm of 2011’s Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol.
Movies/Film

‘Mad God’ Trailer: VFX Legend Phil Tippett Has Made a Stop-Motion Sci-Fi Horror Movie

Phil Tippett, a visual effects pioneer who worked on Star Wars: A New Hope, Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Starship Troopers, and more, has a stop-motion sci-fi horror movie on the way, and it looks amazing. Titled Mad God, Tippett first had the idea for the film while working on Robocop 2. But when Jurassic Park came along, Tippett put work on Mad God on hold – and never really got back to it. Until the pandemic came along, that is. Tippett used the quarantine to complete Mad God, and you can watch an exciting, scary trailer for the film below.
MoviesInverse

How made one of the worst sci-fi movies of all time

“If you want it done right you ought to do it yourself.”. The most successful horror novelist of all time boasted these words down the lens in the trailer for his 1986 directorial debut — and directorial swansong. “I just wanted someone to do Stephen King right,” the writer said.
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Watch Liars Pay Tribute to Sci-Fi in ‘From What the Never Was’ Video

Liars have released a music video for their latest single, “From What the Never Was.” The video, directed by filmmaker Clemens Habicht, is an homage to iconic sci-fi films. The clip is the third in a trilogy directed by Habicht for Liars’ upcoming album, The Apple Drop, out August 6th via Mute. It sees band members Angus Andrew, Laurence Pike, and Cameron Deyell traversing deep space when the mission goes terribly wrong. “In preparation for the video, I went back to the ‘Sekwar’ cave to map it three-dimensionally,” Andrew explained in a statement. “Instructed by a digital artist in NYC (Dan Moore),...
MoviesTVOvermind

Six Sci-Fi Movies We’re Psyched To See This Fall

Like 2020, 2021 has been a little confusing. This is not only true for the fashion industry but also the film industry and all other industries. Science fiction movies have not been released regularly. This is probably the reason why Godzilla vs. Kong has still the highest rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It is currently at 90 percent and has been an absolute success. The movie scored more than $450 million at the box office and was debuted at HBO Max, drawing a large audience to the streaming service. It is worth mentioning that people want outstanding science fiction movies like Godzilla vs. Kong. If you have watched this film and other similar flicks like A Quiet Place Part 2, you will be glad to know that at least six movies are releasing this fall. Thankfully, we will now have a lot of fun and entertainment before the year comes to an end. Here is the rundown.
Moviesimdb.com

David Cronenberg’s Sci-Fi Movie ‘Crimes of the Future’ Begins Production in Greece

Cameras have begun rolling on David Cronenberg’s sci-fi thriller “Crimes of the Future” with Tanaya Beatty (“Yellowstone”) and Nadia Litz (“Big Muddy”) joining the cast alongside Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart. Principal photography has begun on the movie in Athens, Greece, where shooting will run until September. Additional...
MoviesTime Out Global

Keanu Reeves seems poised to fight half of Hollywood in 'John Wick 4'

Like a much-calmer Tom Cruise, Keanu Reeves has decided to spend his 50s getting repeatedly bounced off of cars, smashed through glass and shooting scores of nameless thugs for our entertainment. And with production of John Wick 4 currently underway, the 56-year-old icon appears perfectly content to roll all the way into his 60s dodging knives and engaging in spectacular feats of balletic violence.
MoviesMovieWeb

Margot Robbie Takes on Her First Wes Anderson Movie

Margot Robbie is the newest member of the club in Wes Anderson's upcoming film, following Tom Hanks in the roster for first time collaborations. Regular Anderson players Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, and Adrien Brody have already been cast. The plot is, as usual, under wraps, but it is rumored she will have a supporting role.

Comments / 0

Community Policy