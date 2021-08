These are different times for Crystal Palace. Change was inevitable when they no longer had a manager born during the Truman administration. Without a ball being kicked in earnest, it has come in two respects. Shorn of the guarantee of safety that Roy Hodgson seemed to represent, Palace have been tipped for relegation in many quarters. A club who made a transfer-market profit in Hodgson’s reign now find themselves in the top half of the table for summer spending.