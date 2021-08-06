This new Apple Watch Series 7 leak is great news for Apple fans

With September now just around the corner, we’re only a few weeks away from Apple introducing new hardware. As we’ve come to expect, Apple this September will hold a special media event where it will introduce its next-gen iPhone lineup. Beyond that, Apple will also use the event to officially unveil its next-gen Apple Watch lineup.

While Apple Watch Series 7 rumors haven’t exactly been plentiful, a few interesting nuggets have leaked in recent weeks. Most recently, Consomac observed that Apple recently filed six new Apple Watch models with the Eurasian Economic Commission in Russia. As we know from previous and similar events, these types of regulatory filings are typically good indications of forthcoming Apple product releases.

Apple Watch Series 7 design

One of the more interesting rumors claims that the Apple Watch Series 7 may boast a new design. Specifically, the next-gen Apple Watch may feature smaller bezels, new color options, and a less-rounded form factor. With smaller bezels, the overall screen real estate on the Apple Watch will be slightly larger.

Some renders of the rumored Apple Watch Series 7 design can be seen below:

The new design may be slightly thicker than previous iterations, but the lack of rounded corners results in a much sleeker look.

Better battery life

As we detailed about a month ago, there’s a rumor that the Apple Watch Series 7 will have much- improved battery life . Apple will reportedly be able to include a slightly bigger battery due to a smaller S7 chip thanks to a new double-sided System in Package. Though battery life on current Apple Watch models is pretty great — around 18 hours — we definitely wouldn’t complain about less frequent charging.

Will there be an Apple Watch SE 2?

With Apple making filings for six Apple Watch models, many people are naturally wondering if a successor to the Apple Watch SE is on the way. As the name implies, the Apple Watch SE is a more affordable version of the flagship Apple Watch. With prices starting at $279, the Apple Watch SE, like its iPhone counterpart, offers users an unprecedented amount of bang for the buck.

While it would be nice to see an Apple Watch SE 2 this year, Apple’s SE strategy with the iPhone isn’t encouraging. As we’ve seen, new iPhone SE models come along once every two years, at best. In light of that, there’s no strong evidence at this point that we’ll see an Apple Watch SE 2 later this year.

Notably, the Apple Watch SE does come with some limited features. To this point, the Apple Watch SE doesn’t boast an Always-On display. It also doesn’t ship with ECG or blood oxygen sensors.

