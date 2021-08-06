Justine Mettraux and Simon Fisher get ready to take on the Rolex Fastnet Race for 11th Hour Racing Team

Longtime Formula 1 Driver and current IndyCar racing star Romain Grosjean joins Dane Neal “On The Road”. Hear as Romain talks about success so far this season and being prepared for all types of tracks as part of the NTT Data IndyCar series. Listen as Romain shares his love of food, his new book written with his wife Marion and how they worked together to make it happen. Romain fills us in on excitement of being the Chair for the REV Indy event coming up at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the amazing food, his Chef collaborations and the important causes being supported. For more information on Romain Grosjean, his book and racing check out https://www.romaingrosjean.com/en/home/ and to see the Chefs, Drivers and great causes being celebrated and supported go to https://revindy.org/