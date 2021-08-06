Justine Mettraux and Simon Fisher get ready to take on the Rolex Fastnet Race for 11th Hour Racing Team
The following is a press release from 11th Hour Racing. 11th Hour Racing Team will be lining up this Sunday to take on the world’s biggest offshore yacht race: the Rolex Fastnet Race. Justine Mettraux (SUI) and Simon ‘SiFi’ Fisher (GBR) will co-skipper the team’s IMOCA 60 for the 695 nautical mile (800 mile or 1,300 km) course – the first time the pair has competitively raced double-handed together.whatsupnewp.com
