How A Gay Community Helped The CDC Spot A COVID Outbreak — And Learn More About Delta

By Selena Simmons-Duffin
NPR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a lot of ways to pick up on COVID-19 outbreaks, but those methods often take awhile to bear fruit. Not so with the Provincetown, Mass., cluster that started around July Fourth weekend. "We triggered the investigation as people were getting symptomatic," says Demetre Daskalakis, a deputy incident manager for the CDC's COVID-19 Response. "Pretty amazing — it is warp speed."

