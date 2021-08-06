Cardinals make WR swap at back of the roster

The Arizona Cardinals will, as general manager Steve Keim likes to say, “churn the bottom of the roster.” They made such a move on Friday, swapping out a receiver not expected to make the final roster for another receiver.

The team announced the release of Isaac Whitney. Whitney joined the Cardinals practice squad in late December last season and was re-signed after the season’s end.

He gets replaced by wideout Aleva Hifo, who signed a one-year contract Friday.

Hifo was an undrafted rookie out of BYU in 2020 who spent time in training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs.

His is 5-10 and 187 pounds.

While at BYU, he appeared in 51 games. He caught 118 passes for 1,336 yards and seven touchdowns and added 233 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 55 attempts. Hifo also had 29 kick returns for 598 yards and 23 punt returns for 232 yards in his collegiate career.

He has speed. He ran the 40 in 4.41 seconds at his pro day in 2020.

The Cardinals love speed at receiver. He will have a hard time making the final roster but could land a spot in the practice squad.

He will be a player to watch in the Cardinals’ first preseason game, assuming he will get some playing time.

