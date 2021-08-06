Remembering Max Bernstein, class of 2019
Max Bernstein, an undergraduate alum of the class of 2019 who graduated from the Computer Science master’s program in May, died July 10 at the age of 24. Max was a Creve Coeur, Mo., local who was involved in the University’s water polo team, pre-medical professional fraternity and multiple research endeavors. Professors, family members and teammates remember him as a selfless leader who went out of his way to make the world better for others.www.studlife.com
Comments / 0