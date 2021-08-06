Cancel
The Role of CDC and Public Health in AFM Surveillance | Part II

Longview News-Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCenters for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Siegel Rare Neuroimmune Association (SRNA) present part two of a podcast about the relationship between healthcare providers, state health departments and CDC in supporting acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) surveillance. Hear from Dr. Janell Routh of CDC, Emily Spence Davizon of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, and Dr. Ben Greenberg of UT Southwestern Medical Center. Together they discuss how surveillance and research are essential to helping improve the outcomes of future patients diagnosed with AFM. They also explain whether experts expect an AFM outbreak in 2021, and what they are doing to prepare for possible new cases.

