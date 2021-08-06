The Role of CDC and Public Health in AFM Surveillance | Part II

The Delta variant of the coronavirus spreads as quickly as chickenpox, even among those who are vaccinated, and appears to cause more severe illness, according to a leaked document of the US’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).Each person infected with the Delta variant can, on average, end up spreading the virus to eight or nine others, making it as transmissible as chickenpox, according to the document.The CDC should, thus, “acknowledge the war has changed” while recommending vaccine mandates and universal mask requirements, said the document, which is in the form of a slide presentation.Still unpublished research cited by...