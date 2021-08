Dentists tell us that we should brush our teeth for two minutes, twice a day. I'm sure we all aspire to do that, but does anybody really do it? Even with electric toothbrushes that have timers built in, and tell you when to move from one 'quadrant' of your mouth to the next, there are some quite shocking stats about how long most people actually take. It’s nowhere near 2 minutes. No wonder the teeth of British people have a reputation overseas that's on about the same level as that of our ‘cuisine’ and our football fans.