Indiana State

Many Hoosiers unhappy with how the state has handled overpayments

 5 days ago

In the last three months, Indiana has only waived $412 in expanded COVID unemployment overpayments, while the state has collected over six-million-dollars in overpayments. In neighboring states where overpayments have also been a problem, Ohio has waived north of $4-million, Michigan has waived around $430,000, and Kentucky has granted 249 waiver applications totaling around $408,000. Thousands of Hoosiers who received overpayments say they filed their paperwork correctly with the state and should be allowed to keep the money they were given.

Comments / 0

