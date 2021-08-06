Under The Radar: New Hampshire Pushes Back On Vaccine Mandates With New 'Medical Freedom' Law
While Massachusetts debates vaccine and mask mandates, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill into law last week that supporters say establishes "medical freedom." Residents in the state who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 can still access public facilities and services, under the new law. The law states that all residents have the “natural, essential and inherent right to bodily integrity, free from any threat or compulsion by government to accept an immunization.”www.wgbh.org
