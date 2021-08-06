Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

‘Your World’ on getting vaccinated, NYC mayoral race

By Fox News
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a rush transcript from "Your World with Neil Cavuto," August 5, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Well, two very different men profiled today, Dr. Francis Collins, the director of the NIH, and Curtis Sliwa, the Republican candidate for mayor of New York City. They have very different reactions to COVID mandates and restrictions and very different policies going forward as to how we deal with that, not only in New York City, if Mr. Sliva gets his way, but nationally if the good doctor has his way.

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Fox News

Fox News

506K+
Followers
109K+
Post
489M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curtis Sliwa
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Neil Cavuto
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Francis Collins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayors#Race#Nypd#Cdc#Fox News Anchor#Nih#Republican#Covid#Southern#White House#White House#Cbp#The Border Patrol Union#Border Patrol Union#Wells Fargo#Blackrock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

NBC: Andrew Cuomo resignation could 'squash' positive Biden headlines about Senate infrastructure bill passing

NBC reported Tuesday that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., announcing his resignation could "squash" good news for President Joe Biden and the bipartisan infrastructure bill. "What is so notable… is the Governor of New York choosing this particular day, and even this hour, to make this announcement," Kelly O'Donnell said immediately after Gov. Cuomo announced he would step down in two weeks amid accusations of sexual harassment.
Public HealthLaredo Morning Times

How a Coronavirus Expert Shook Up CBS' 'Face the Nation'

Gottlieb, a former FDA commissioner and a well-connected adviser in the worlds of medicine and health business, can’t sit back and look at the Sunday shows because he has, over the past year, become a central element of one of them. He has been interviewed on CBS’ “Face the Nation” so many times that he has become one of the most frequent non-journalist guests in the history of the show, which launched in 1954. Only former Senator John McCain has appeared more often on the show — 112 times — throughout its nearly six decades on the air. Gottlieb this past Sunday made his 73rd appearance on the program, surpassing Senator Lindsey Graham, who has been on the program 69 times, and Senator Bob Dole, who has been on 64 times. He has even been a more frequent guest than now-President Joe Biden, who has appeared on “Nation” on 56 different occasions.
ImmigrationWashington Examiner

CNN finds the real border crisis: Republicans pouncing

Southern border crossings are up nearly 500% from this same time last year, with the flailing Biden administration forced to reckon with the worst border crisis in 20 years by releasing tens of thousands of migrants into the United States — 50,000 of whom don't even have a court date to report to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Andrew Cuomo's downfall sends a striking message

Julian Zelizer writes that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation sends a clear message that the Democratic Party will put principle over partisan interests -- a stark contrast to how the Republican Party has handled similar allegations of sexual harassment in recent years.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Whistleblower scientist settles complaint over Trump COVID-19 response

A former leading government scientist who says he was ousted from his job by the Trump administration has settled his whistleblower complaint against the federal government. Rick Bright led the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) until he was removed in April 2020. Bright filed a whistleblower complaint alleging...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Psaki takes aim at DeSantis over Florida ventilator request

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday questioned why Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) would be "opposed" to receiving ventilators given the COVID-19 rise in his state. “As a policy, we don’t send ventilators to states without their interest in receiving the ventilators. I think the most important question...
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will resign

(CNN) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that he will resign, relinquishing under extraordinary pressure his decade-long grip on power and heading off a potential impeachment by New York's Democratic-led legislature a week after the release of a report by the state attorney general that found he had sexually harassed 11 women.
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Biden celebrates, Cuomo abdicates

BREAKING — New York Gov. ANDREW CUOMO is resigning. Amid a torrent of sexual harassment allegations, Cuomo said he would step down from his office in 14 days, at which time Lt. Gov. KATHY HOCHUL will become the first female governor of the state. “Given the circumstances, the best way...
Public HealthNew York Post

Fauci calls for COVID-19 vaccines to be required for healthcare workers

Dr. Anthony Fauci has backed requiring COVID-19 vaccines for healthcare workers who see patients, saying that it’s “inexplicable” that anyone in that field wouldn’t get the shot. “I’m very much in favor of mandating if you want to see patients and you want to participate in healthcare, you need to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy